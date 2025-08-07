KP’s interest-free SMEs promotion scheme in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The interest-free loan scheme of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is successfully continued in Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara tehsils of the district Khyber to promote small local businesses and improve livelihood of the life.

According to a spokesman of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,260 people including 13,935 men and 1,375 women from the district have taken benefited project through disbursement of loans worth around Rs 80 million.

He said that positive aspect of the matter is that the people here are not only doing business with this loan but are also paying installments of their loan. The recovery is 100 percent. This project is executed by the Small Industries Development Board.

Sikandar Shah, an Evaluation and Monitoring Officer of the project said that the locals are appreciating the initiative.

At provincial level, 70,200 had already taken benefit of the 13-year project while 20435 are still taking benefit of it.

The project aimed at bringing improvement in the livelihood of the people promotion of small businesses in the merged districts of the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA) including Kurram, Mohmand, Orakzai, Bajaur, North Waziristan and South Waziristan and Frontier Regions was initiated as Annual Development Programme (ADP) funded scheme was launched in April 2021. The scheme will continue till 2034.

Under the scheme, the residents of the erstwhile FATA are being issued a soft loan of Rs.25000/ to Rs.75000/- through Akhuwat Foundation and repaid in three years in installment. The provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs.2467. 30 million.