Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Berlin To Incur Expenses Of German Factories Destroyed In Ukraine - Economy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Berlin to Incur Expenses of German Factories Destroyed in Ukraine - Economy Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Germany will provide guarantees for companies working in Ukraine such as the Bayer AG chemical-pharmaceutical concern that will soon invest $65 million (60 million Euros) to build a seed farm: if it is destroyed, the state budget will cover the expenditures, German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and chemical concern, invests 60 million (euros) here, and then Fixit, a company that has operated in Ukraine before, produces building materials here and will actually double their capacities," Habeck said in an interview to the ZDF tv broadcaster after his two-day visit to Kiev with an economic delegation.

According to a member of Habeck's delegation who represents Bayer, the factory in question is a corn and sunflower seed grain plant.

"If this factory building is destroyed, by a shelling for instance, the German government gives guarantees and covers the expenses," Habeck said. According to the minister, these guarantees have to provide security for potential investors.

He urged Ukraine to create good conditions for investments, which he named the main reason for his visit. He also said that Germany, the European Union and the United States together would not manage to collect the amount of money necessary to rebuild the country.

"We have invested a lot, in Russia in particular, but this market is lost. Now we might look for other markets - why not Ukraine?" he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget German European Union Company Visit Germany Kiev United States Money Market TV Government Million

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

56 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.