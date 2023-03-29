UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres Of Oil Drilling Area In US Gulf Coast Of Mexico

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast of Mexico

The Biden administration began an auction of more than 73 million acres of waters in the US Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil and gas drilling that might see new crude output after previous auctions that ended in legal challenges, an official statement along with news reports said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Biden administration began an auction of more than 73 million acres of waters in the US Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil and gas drilling that might see new crude output after previous auctions that ended in legal challenges, an official statement along with news reports said on Wednesday.

"BOEM will hold Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 259 on Wednesday March 29, 2023. The opening and reading of the bids will begin at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET)," said the statement from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The lease comes a few weeks after the administration, which favors green and renewable energies such as wind and solar over fossil fuels like crude, allowed the controversial Willow oil project in Alaska to go forward.

Of the 73 million acres on offer in the Gulf of Mexico, bids had emerged for 1.6 million acres, according to Federal data available as of Tuesday night, CNN reported.

It said green groups, which took issue with the size and scope of the drilling area on offer, have filed a lawsuit to try and stop the lease sale, saying the environmental analysis attached to it is flawed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Sale Reading Mexico Turkish Lira March Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

3 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

3 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

20 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

11 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

11 minutes ago
 DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enh ..

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enhance market access

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.