Open Menu

BOI Secretary Hails JICA’s Role For Pakistan Economic Development

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 07:19 PM

BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan economic development

Secretary of the Board of Investment, Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday appreciated the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its cooperation in different sectors for economic development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Secretary of the board of Investment, Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday appreciated the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its cooperation in different sectors for economic development of Pakistan.

He was talking to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation, led by Chief Representative, Yasumitsu Kinoshita which called on him, said a press release issued here.

The BOI secretary said that JICA's mission was to play a pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan's economic infrastructure, enhancing the investment landscape, and fostering regional connectivity for a brighter future.

The meeting marks the beginning of a promising journey to fortify partnership and explore new avenues of collaboration between BOI and JICA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan BOI

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Inte ..

Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Interior to mark UAE Flag Day

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher C ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National S ..

5 minutes ago
 Police to launch crackdown against absconders

Police to launch crackdown against absconders

25 seconds ago
 Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

28 seconds ago
 Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

19 minutes ago
 AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Deve ..

AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Development Projects

19 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli atta ..

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

26 minutes ago
 Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of cri ..

Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mia ..

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Ja ..

New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

20 minutes ago
 Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with son ..

Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with sons

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi ..

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi stresses for implementation of ..

20 minutes ago
 500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business