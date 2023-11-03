BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan economic development

Secretary of the Board of Investment, Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday appreciated the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its cooperation in different sectors for economic development of Pakistan

He was talking to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation, led by Chief Representative, Yasumitsu Kinoshita which called on him, said a press release issued here.

The BOI secretary said that JICA's mission was to play a pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan's economic infrastructure, enhancing the investment landscape, and fostering regional connectivity for a brighter future.

The meeting marks the beginning of a promising journey to fortify partnership and explore new avenues of collaboration between BOI and JICA.