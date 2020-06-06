UrduPoint.com
Bombardier Slashing 2,500 Jobs Mostly In Canada Throughout 2020 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Bombardier Slashing 2,500 Jobs Mostly in Canada Throughout 2020 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier said in a statement on Friday that it is slashing 2,500 jobs this year, mostly in Canada, as a result of the worsening economic climate in the aviation industry due to measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Bombardier Aviation has made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce by approximately 2,500 employees. The majority of these reductions will impact manufacturing operations in Canada and will be carried out progressively throughout 2020," the statement said.

The company said it must adjust operations and workforce to ensure that it will emerge from the current crisis on solid footing after industry-wide business jet deliveries were forecast to decrease by approximately 30 percent year-over-year due to the pandemic.

However, Bombardier pointed out that its global customer relations operations have not been hindered by the ongoing health and economic crisis.

Earlier on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press briefing that his government continues to look for ways to aid the struggling aviation and other industries.

The company has faced a long-standing backlash from Canadians after receiving hundreds of millions of Dollars in taxpayer-funded bailouts over the past several years.

