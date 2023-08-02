Open Menu

Bullish Trend Continues At PSX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Bullish trend continues at PSX

Bullish trend continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday as the 100-index gained 534.04 points, a positive change of 1.11 percent, closing at 48,764.55 points against 48,230.51 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Bullish trend continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday as the 100-index gained 534.04 points, a positive change of 1.11 percent, closing at 48,764.55 points against 48,230.51 points the previous trading day.

A total of 556,141,485 shares were traded during the day as compared to 556,930,694 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.989 billion against Rs 15.946 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 92,895,571 shares at Rs 3.75 per share; Bank of Punjab with 46,991,000 shares at Rs.4.82 per share and Pak Refinery with 31,345,365 shares at Rs 18.40 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150.00 per share price, closing at Rs7,150.00 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with an Rs 39.88 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,164.87.

Blessed Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 27.74 per share closing at Rs 342.24, followed by Philip Morris Pak with Rs 12.50 decline to close at Rs 430.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Share Pakistan Refinery Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

5 minutes ago
 China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardles ..

China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int'l landscape: Xi

20 minutes ago
 Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaire ..

Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaired by DC Lower Dir

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible ..

Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible flood

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocate ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-ed ..

35 minutes ago
 Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

8 minutes ago
Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

8 minutes ago
 11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

8 minutes ago
 Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern sk ..

Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern skills, MoU with PSDF

37 minutes ago
 Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tac ..

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Na ..

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

1 hour ago
 Int'l workshop on development of animal disease mo ..

Int'l workshop on development of animal disease models kicks off

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business