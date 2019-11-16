UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulls Lift PSX Index By 1605 Points To 37,583.89 Points In A Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:45 AM

Bulls lift PSX index by 1605 points to 37,583.89 points in a week

The bullish sentiments ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during the whole trading week, lifting the KSE-100 index by 1605.73 points to 37,583.89 points on the last trading day (Friday) compared to its positioning at 35,978.16 points on last Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :,The bullish sentiments ruled the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) during the whole trading week, lifting the KSE-100 index by 1605.73 points to 37,583.89 points on the last trading day (Friday) compared to its positioning at 35,978.16 points on last Saturday.

Throughout the week, the bulls rule the KSE-100 and and cumulatively the index went up by over 4.46 percent during the week under review, according to the week-long psx trading data.

The week-long performance shows the index positively growing 340.69 (0.91%) points on Friday; 76.26 (0.21%) points on Thursday; 401.40 (1.09%) points on Wednesday; and 824.94 (2.29 %) points on Monday. However, or one day on Tuesday, the index witnessed bearish trend and recorded negative growth of 37.54 points (0.10).

According to break up figures, the KSE-100 index on Friday closed at 37583.89 points with positive change of 340.69 points (0.91%) compared to the closing at 37243.2 the previous day. A total of 369,038,836 shares were traded, valuing Rs9.587 billion.

Total 400 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 296 recorded gain and 94 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

On Thursday, the index closed at 37243.2 points with positive change of 76.

26 points (0.21%) while a total of 336,365,942 shares were traded, valuing Rs 10.158 billion.

Total 395 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 228 recorded gain and 150 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The index noted bullish trend on Wednesday as KSE 100 index closed at 37166.96 points with positive change of 401.40 points (1.09%) compared to the closing at 36,765.56 the previous day. A total of 275,430,851 shares were traded with total value o Rs 10.758 billion.

Total 379 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 230 recorded gain and 130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

However, the index on Tuesday stayed bearish and closed at 36,765.56 points as compared to 36,803.10 points on the last working day with the negative change of 37.54 points (0.10 %). A total of 292,060,810 shares were traded, valuing Rs 9.991 billion The PSX on Monday had noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,803.10 points as compared to 35,978.16 points on the last working day with the positive change of 824.94 points (2.29 %). A total of 282,944,821 shares were traded with the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.094 billion.

395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Australian man survives croc attack by gouging its ..

41 seconds ago

Harden powers shorthanded Rockets past Pacers

43 seconds ago

Queens of Netherlands to come to Pakistan on three ..

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.