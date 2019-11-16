Bulls lift PSX index by 1605 points to 37,583.89 points in a week

(@imziishan)

The bullish sentiments ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during the whole trading week, lifting the KSE-100 index by 1605.73 points to 37,583.89 points on the last trading day (Friday) compared to its positioning at 35,978.16 points on last Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :,The bullish sentiments ruled the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) during the whole trading week, lifting the KSE-100 index by 1605.73 points to 37,583.89 points on the last trading day (Friday) compared to its positioning at 35,978.16 points on last Saturday.

Throughout the week, the bulls rule the KSE-100 and and cumulatively the index went up by over 4.46 percent during the week under review, according to the week-long psx trading data.

The week-long performance shows the index positively growing 340.69 (0.91%) points on Friday; 76.26 (0.21%) points on Thursday; 401.40 (1.09%) points on Wednesday; and 824.94 (2.29 %) points on Monday. However, or one day on Tuesday, the index witnessed bearish trend and recorded negative growth of 37.54 points (0.10).

According to break up figures, the KSE-100 index on Friday closed at 37583.89 points with positive change of 340.69 points (0.91%) compared to the closing at 37243.2 the previous day. A total of 369,038,836 shares were traded, valuing Rs9.587 billion.

Total 400 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 296 recorded gain and 94 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

On Thursday, the index closed at 37243.2 points with positive change of 76.

26 points (0.21%) while a total of 336,365,942 shares were traded, valuing Rs 10.158 billion.

Total 395 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 228 recorded gain and 150 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The index noted bullish trend on Wednesday as KSE 100 index closed at 37166.96 points with positive change of 401.40 points (1.09%) compared to the closing at 36,765.56 the previous day. A total of 275,430,851 shares were traded with total value o Rs 10.758 billion.

Total 379 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 230 recorded gain and 130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

However, the index on Tuesday stayed bearish and closed at 36,765.56 points as compared to 36,803.10 points on the last working day with the negative change of 37.54 points (0.10 %). A total of 292,060,810 shares were traded, valuing Rs 9.991 billion The PSX on Monday had noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,803.10 points as compared to 35,978.16 points on the last working day with the positive change of 824.94 points (2.29 %). A total of 282,944,821 shares were traded with the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.094 billion.

395/