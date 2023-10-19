Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 933.67 points, a positive change of 1.89 per cent, closing at 50,365.15 points against 49,431.48 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 933.67 points, a positive change of 1.89 per cent, closing at 50,365.15 points against 49,431.48 points the previous day.

A total of 427,476,593 shares valuing Rs14.593 billion were traded during the day as compared to 332,606,956 shares valuing Rs 8.824 billion the previous day.

As many as 361 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 255 of them recorded gains and 94 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 83,163,817 shares at Rs 3.

37 per share, Pak Refinery with 37,666,822 shares at Rs 17.47 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 25,884,545 shares at Rs 1.28 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 750.00 per share price, closing at Rs 22,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 90.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,390.00. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 390.00 per share closing at Rs 8,000.00, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs 16.00 decline to close at Rs 500.00.