Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousuf Rajput

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The business community of Islamabad is indebted to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for his unprecedented support for the flourishment of its businesses.

He has been spending millions of rupees from his personal account not only on the welfare of traders and civil society but for the promotion of education in the shape of Water filtration plants and computers, said a press release issued here on Friday.

This has been stated by Chairman Founder Group, ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik while addressing a simple but impressive ceremony held here at the Chamber House in honour of the office bearers of different Traders Welfare Associations who have recently proceeded back after the performance of Umra.

Secretary General United Business Group and former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that the sitting ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bkhtawari is extremely determined to serve the business community without any prejudice.

He said that we are duty bound to promote the local brands like Savor, Tehzeeb and Monal to check cultural influx of outside world.

Yousuf Rajput, Group leader Blue Area while recounting the achievements of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, pledged his and his colleagues unwavering support to the ICCI President.

Raja Hassan Akhtar, President Blue Area said that Bakhtawari’s leadership qualities are unappalled and the traders community is obliged to him for his sacrifices for it.

Assad Aziz, President Jinnah Super market said that traders community and the civil society pray to Almighty for the long life and health of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari because of his kind hearted support to them.

Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, President Super Market said that the business community is standing shoulder to shoulder with him owing to his visionary leadership which led to the resolution of most of its problems.

Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, General Secretary, Jinnah Super, Nasir Ch. President, Abdul Ghafaar General Secretary, G-8/Markaz, Walid Khalid, General Secretary, I-9 Markaz, Irfan Ch. President Steel market I-9, Khalid Ch, Waseem Chaudhry and others also paid rich tributes to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for his tireless services with regard to the resolution of their problems and connecting the business community under the umbrella of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They described Bakhtawari as their mentor and motivation and pledged their whole hearted support to him through thick and thin.At the end of the ceremony the Umra blessed guests were greeted and offered bouquets.