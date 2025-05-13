Business community to get facilitation not harassment: Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Islamabad Abid Mehmood has reaffirmed his department’s commitment to facilitating the business community, recognizing its vital role in the economic development of the country.
He assured that every possible measure would be taken to resolve tax-related challenges faced by businesses.
Addressing a gathering of business leaders during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the Chief Commissioner emphasized the ongoing efforts to simplify the tax system through digitization, aiming to improve tax compliance and ease of doing business.
He was accompanied by senior tax officials, including Ms Bushra Jaffar (Commissioner Refund Zone), Naveed Khan Tareen (Commissioner Withholding Taxes Zone), Said Munaf (Commissioner North Zone), and Zafar Jamal Jasra (Additional Commissioner, Headquarters).
Abid Mehmood highlighted the importance of fostering a relationship of mutual trust between tax collectors and taxpayers, adding that teams would be formed to visit markets, conduct awareness sessions, and assist in filing tax returns.
He stressed that the environment of coercion or intimidation has no place in the tax system and reaffirmed that his office remains open to all taxpayers.
Special facilitation counters have also been set up for senior citizens and women to ensure inclusive and accessible tax services, he concluded.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, welcomed the RTO’s supportive stance and underscored the need for extending due respect to the business community, which he described as a cornerstone of the national economy.
He urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to work in close coordination with chambers to expand the tax base, rather than placing additional burdens on existing taxpayers.
Qureshi stressed the importance of involving the business community in policymaking to build a taxpayer-friendly culture that encourages growth and investment.
He added that offering attractive incentives to compliant taxpayers would reduce apprehensions and broaden tax participation.
ICCI Executive member Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed, Ms Fatimz Azim, Council member Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mohammad Masood Chaudhry, Traders leaders Assad Aziz, Naeem Iqbal, Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui also highlighted the problems facing the business community concerning the FBR and called for continued collaboration to resolve longstanding tax issues.
