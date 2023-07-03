Open Menu

Cabinet Briefed About $ 3 Billion IMF Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:44 PM

The Federal Cabinet was briefed about the salient features of the $ 3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):The Federal Cabinet was briefed about the salient features of the $ 3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund on Monday.

While chairing the cabinet meeting here, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was thankful to friendly countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Development Bank and the Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister said a comprehensive solid waste management system for the Islamabad Capital Territory should be introduced.

He instructed that under the solid waste management programme, responsibility should be given to companies which had experience in disposing off harmful and toxic waste in hospitals in Islamabad.

The cabinet in principle approved sending of the Islamabad Capital Territory Solid Waste Bill to the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC).

It was given a detailed briefing about the solid waste management in Islamabad. It was informed under the project, two strategies would be formulated. Under the short term policy, waste collection had started from Islamabad, including the suburban areas, while under the long term one, tenders had been issued to hire services of high standard international companies.

The prime minister sough details of incinerators for disposing off waste in hospitals in Islamabad.

On the recommendation of Ministry of Commerce, the cabinet allowed transit of a container of spare parts of vehicles from Karachi to Kabul.

The spares parts would be for the vehicles of World Food Programme which was continuing its operation to provide food to Afghanistan.

On the recommendation of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved in principle the Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2023. The approval of the amendment bill would bring innovation in the system of higher education according to the requirements of present era.

On the recommendation of the Education Ministry, the cabinet also sanctioned the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology Amendment Bill 2023. The amendment would bring reforms in the university and promote research.

On the recommendation of the Education Ministry, it also approved the National Commission for Human Development Amendment Ordinance 2002.

The drafts of above three laws would be forwarded to the CCLC.

The cabinet also sanctioned sending of the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill to the CCLC.

Under the bill, a Private Security Services Regulatory Authority would be established to oversee the security system.

It also approved legislation for establishing the Pakistan Land Port Authority, however, it directed that after consultation with the Ministry of Commerce the draft legislation should be sent to the CCLC.

