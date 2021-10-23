(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Canada's retail sales rose 2.1 percent to 57.2 billion Canadian Dollars (about 46.2 billion U.S. dollars) in August, according to Statistics Canada on Saturday.

Statistics Canada attributed the rise to higher sales at food and beverage stores, gasoline stations, and clothing and clothing accessories stores.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some provincial governments eased public health restrictions in several regions across the country in August, which directly helped the retail sector.

The sales at food and beverage stores jumped 4.8 percent and the sales at gasoline stations rose 3.8 percent while those sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 3.9 percent.

Retail sales increased in nine of 11 subsectors, representing 94.6 percent of retail trade.