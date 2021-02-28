CBD to attract investors, promote economic activities: SAARC-CCI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Establishment of modern and state-of-the-art multi billion Dollar Central Business District (CBD) project is need of the hour to attract foreign and local investors, and promoting economic activities in the country.

South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik disclosed this to media men after having a meeting with a delegation of investors led by Muslim Khan Binowari here Sunday.

Malik said the government offered an excellent package of incentives to investors to set up their business concerns in this superb project ideally located in the heart of city. He said that on the special directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government had also chalked out a master plan for the timely execution of this project.

He said the project of central business district would be reflections of modern hub of commercial activities under one umbrella and would match top world class business establishments.

He said that 300 acres of project land would meet the business needs of the investors.

Iftikhar Ali Malik advised the corporate sector to come forward and take full advantage of this one of the best opportunity for secured investment.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in this project and directed the authorities concerned to give briefing on its progress every month.

He said, Ravi Riverfront Development Authority and CBD would play key role in further stimulating commercial activities, besides enhance economic growth.

He suggested the government to involve the non controversial business leaders in policy making process which would help yield better results.