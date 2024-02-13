CDNS Achieves Rs 1020 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a target of Rs 1020 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to February 09th, 2023-24.
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Tuesday.The senior official said this was a Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22. "The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.
Given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he said.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.
"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.
Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 55 billion by January 9, 2023-24, through Islamic investment bonds. The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.
Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
He informed the directorate that it had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce new products in the market."Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
More Stories From Business
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 28 percent26 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20243 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher4 hours ago
-
SECP Set to Launch 'eZfile,' a Revolutionary Corporate Registry11 hours ago
-
ICCI, NAVTTC join hands to produce skilled manpower for the industry16 hours ago
-
UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman17 hours ago
-
UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman17 hours ago
-
PSX, LCCI organize awareness session for business growth17 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,878 points19 hours ago