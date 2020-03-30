UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Clears 6 Projects Of Over Rs 133.466 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

CDWP clears 6 projects of over Rs 133.466 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved two projects worth Rs 466.264 million and recommended four projects valuing Rs 133 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved two projects worth Rs 466.264 million and recommended four projects valuing Rs 133 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through videoconference.

Projects related to Health, Physical Planning and Housing, Transport and Communication and Water Resources were considered during the meeting.

Health related project from Government of Punjab namely 'Punjab Human Capital Investment project" worth Rs. 52.8 billion was referred to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The project envisages increasing the access to quality health, education and social protection services among poor and vulnerable households in 11 districts of the Punjab.

In physical planning and housing sector, the CDWP approved construction of Admin Block, Magazine Quarter Guard, Barracks, MT Shed, Horse Stable and Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad worth Rs 280 million.

The Committee also cleared Position Paper titled "Construction of 4 Nos, B type Police Station in Various Sector of Islamabad" worth Rs 185.416 million.

Two Position papers related to Transport and Communications were presented namely "Peshawar Northern Bypass" worth Rs 21.338 billion and "Up-gradation, widening and construction of Surab- Hoshab Road N-85 (454 km)" worth Rs 28.823 billion both were referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project" worth Rs 30048.747 million was also referred to ECNEC for further approval.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Police Station Agriculture Road From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia rises to 122, tot ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia to Raise Daily Oil Export to Over 10M ..

1 minute ago

22,000 migrant workers stuck in Kashmir due to COV ..

1 minute ago

SSWMB chief for preventive measures against corona ..

1 minute ago

Senegal reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total now a ..

9 minutes ago

Top IOC officials to meet with Tokyo date imminent ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.