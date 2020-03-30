CDWP clears 6 projects of over Rs 133.466 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved two projects worth Rs 466.264 million and recommended four projects valuing Rs 133 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through videoconference.

Projects related to Health, Physical Planning and Housing, Transport and Communication and Water Resources were considered during the meeting.

Health related project from Government of Punjab namely 'Punjab Human Capital Investment project" worth Rs. 52.8 billion was referred to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The project envisages increasing the access to quality health, education and social protection services among poor and vulnerable households in 11 districts of the Punjab.

In physical planning and housing sector, the CDWP approved construction of Admin Block, Magazine Quarter Guard, Barracks, MT Shed, Horse Stable and Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad worth Rs 280 million.

The Committee also cleared Position Paper titled "Construction of 4 Nos, B type Police Station in Various Sector of Islamabad" worth Rs 185.416 million.

Two Position papers related to Transport and Communications were presented namely "Peshawar Northern Bypass" worth Rs 21.338 billion and "Up-gradation, widening and construction of Surab- Hoshab Road N-85 (454 km)" worth Rs 28.823 billion both were referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project" worth Rs 30048.747 million was also referred to ECNEC for further approval.