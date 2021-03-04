UrduPoint.com
Ceasefire Between India, Pakistan To Bring Regional Stability: Iftikhar Malik

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( CACCI) on Thursday said that ceasefire declaration across line of control between Pakistan and India will promise peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :

Talking to a 10 member delegation of traders led by president Pakistan furniture importers association Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza life member CACCI, Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it's good omen for the people of the region that both nuclear armed neighboring countries amicably agreed to a long awaited meaningful ceasefire.

He said SAARC region possessed all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity, said a press release issued here.

He said region's huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills and help alleviate poverty besides overcoming unemployment.

Reiterating Iftikhar Ali Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

He said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.

He said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

"The organization needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region," he said, calling for increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.

