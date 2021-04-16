Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri in FBR HQ

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad held an E-Kutchery at FBR head quarter on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad held an E-Kutchery at FBR head quarter on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The Chairman FBR held E- Kutchery as a sequel to E-Kachehries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister o, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The complainants interacted directly with the new Chairman FBR.

The chairman FBR listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for their resolution .

He appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be considered for formulation of tax policies or initiating facilitative measures for the taxpayers.

The chairman assured that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers.

He also requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any problem confronted by them.The chairman FBR has already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers.