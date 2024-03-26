Open Menu

Chairman Of Siddiqsons Group Receives 4th Highest Taxpayer Award

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Chairman of Siddiqsons Group receives 4th highest taxpayer award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Tariq Rafi, Chairman of Siddiqsons Group, was recognized on Tuesday as the 4th highest taxpayer at the 'Tax Excellence Awards' ceremony.

Established in 1959, Siddiqsons Group has demonstrated excellence across various sectors, including Textile & Denim Manufacturing, Real Estate & Construction, Tinplate Manufacturing & Tin-Can Packaging, and Dairy Industries, thereby expanding its global footprint, said a news release.

The ceremony witnessed the distribution of approximately 40 awards to top exporters in sectors such as textiles, sports, surgical goods, pharmaceuticals, foods, and steel.

Furthermore, awards were presented to taxpayers who made significant contributions through their income tax payments in various categories, including companies, AOPs, and individual taxpayers.

The government also acknowledged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and first-time filers who substantially contributed to the national treasury. Special incentives were offered to those who made significant tax payments.

