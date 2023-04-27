UrduPoint.com

Changshu Textile Enterprises Invited To Participate In Karachi TEXPO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Changshu textile enterprises invited to participate in Karachi TEXPO

Terming the 4th International Textile Expo (TEXPO) as the largest event in Pakistan, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Ghulam Qadir has said it would provide a common platform to connect textile industry experts from home and abroad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Terming the 4th International Textile Expo (TEXPO) as the largest event in Pakistan, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Ghulam Qadir has said it would provide a common platform to connect textile industry experts from home and abroad.

In his recent visit to Changshu, Suzhou City, Jiangsu province on Thursday, the commercial counsellor briefed the local textile enterprises on the current situation of the textile industry in Pakistan and the upcoming TEXPO to be held in Karachi from May 26-28.

Ghulam Qadir, along with Chief Representative of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, invited the enterprises of Changshu, known as the hometown of the textile industry, to participate in the TEXPO and take advantage of the incentives and opportunities.

The TEXPO highlights the revolution of Pakistan's textile industry, which transcends borders and supports countless jobs, improved lifestyles, enhanced identities, and the dreams of millions of people around the world.

During the visit of IBI International Group Co., Ltd. head office, the delegation held in-depth discussions with Ibrahim Munir, Group Chairman, Awan Arshad Iqbal, Director and Qasim Kamal, Group Director on China-Pakistan trade and project prospects for the future development of China-Pakistan collaborations.

The business exchange conference between Changshu Textile Enterprises and the delegation was organized and hosted by IBI Group.

Ghulam Qadir also gave a detailed introduction of Pakistan's demographic and geographical advantages as well as a series of preferential policies, huge investment market and development potential.

Shaikh Shariq gave a forecast of the economic situation in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the Changshu textile enterprises acknowledged the investment environment of the Pakistan market and expressed their confidence in the development of China-Pakistan trade activities in the later period.

Meanwhile, during the two-day visit, the counsellor visited Changshu Textile Factory, Jaguar & Land Rover R&D Center, Changshu Textile Machinery Works Co., Ltd., Golden Morning Textile, and other leading enterprises in Changshu.

Ghulam Qadir spoke highly of the development of Changshu's textile industry which also has great significance for the development of Pakistan's domestic textile industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Exchange Business Visit Suzhou May National Bank Of Pakistan Gold Market Textile Event From Industry Jaguar Land Rover National Bank Of Pakistan Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

1 minute ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

4 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.