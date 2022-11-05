Chief Minister briefs British investors on investment opportunities in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Saturday met with a 15-member delegation comprising eminent industrialists and famous business personalities of Great Britain in which matters pertaining to investment in agriculture, livestock, poultry and other sectors were discussed.

During the meeting held here, it was agreed by the British industrialists to enhance cooperation for investment in Punjab. The British industrialists expressed their keen interest in CPD (Central Business District Punjab), RUDA (Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project) and other projects.

The British delegation paid tributes to the vision and endeavours of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and expressed their profound thanks for his splendid hospitality.

On this occasion, the CM apprized the British industrialists and businessmen that provincial government would attain the destinations of progress by utilizing all its resources and capabilities.

He said, "We will arrange road shows in Great Britain for the promotion of RUDA, CPD and for the promotion of other foreign investment. We fully guarantee to safeguard the foreign investment." Punjab government was going to launch a ''One Stop Shop Service'' for the foreign investors, he said and mentioned that investment opportunities were available in various energy projects including the Off Grid Hydel Power Project.

CM informed the delegates that 10 Special Economic Zones were being set up in Punjab and a 10-year tax holiday would also be granted. He stated that the Ravi City and Lahore would prove to be an example of the latest twin cities, asserting that 3,000 industries had expressed their interest in RUDA.

The investors of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia were also showing keen interest in the RUDA project.

CM stated that residential and commercial districts would be established in RUDA, adding that nine waste treatment management plants and small small and big barrages would be established in the RUDA project. The Chahar Bagh residential block would be an example of its own.

Chief Minister said the Lahore Central Business District Authority had received offer of 700 million Dollars investment, adding that the highest skyscraper of Pakistan would be built in the Lahore Central Business district.

He said that government offices would be established in the vertical buildings of CPD.

The famous British investor Zubair Wali Esa said, "We have received profound love in Punjab the moment we came to Punjab." Lord Wajid Khan acknowledged that CM Pervaiz Elahi held a highly appreciable vision for the progress of Punjab.

While sharing their views, other investors said that Pakistani projects could be presented across the globe by bringing improvements in the branding and marketing techniques.

Secretary Industries along with the Heads of RUDA and CPD gave a detailed briefing on various projects and business opportunities.

The delegation meeting with the CM was headed by Zubair Wali Esa, Lord Wajid, Altaf Khan and included Haroon Abdullah Patel, Hassan Ahmad Munshi, Ilyas Ismail Rehmani, Siraj Ahmad Patel, Muhammad Sadiq, Ayub Patel, Muhammad Tayyib, Muhammad Asim, Rafique Buksh, Doctor Yaqoob, Musa Patel, Shakoor Ahmad, Anwaar Ghani, and Jaffar Iqbal. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, GM Sikandar, Rasikh Elahi, Secretary Industries, Chairman PBIT,CEO PBIT, CEO RUDA and concerned officials were present.