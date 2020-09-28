Chief Minister greets new DCCI office bearers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated president Kh Jalaluddin Romi, vice president Latif Pitafi and other newly elected office-bearers of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

The Chief Minister said, "I am hopeful that the new office-bearers would work for industrialization as the PTI government was committed to bringing the backward areas at par with the developed cities".

He said, there was a lot of potential of trade and industry in DG Khan and the government would provide every possible support to industrialists for the promotion of industry. While, the government was also setting up special economic zones forholistic development and employment-generation in south Punjab,he added.