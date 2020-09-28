UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Greets New DCCI Office Bearers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Chief Minister greets new DCCI office bearers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated president Kh Jalaluddin Romi, vice president Latif Pitafi and other newly elected office-bearers of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated president Kh Jalaluddin Romi, vice president Latif Pitafi and other newly elected office-bearers of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

The Chief Minister said, "I am hopeful that the new office-bearers would work for industrialization as the PTI government was committed to bringing the backward areas at par with the developed cities".

He said, there was a lot of potential of trade and industry in DG Khan and the government would provide every possible support to industrialists for the promotion of industry. While, the government was also setting up special economic zones forholistic development and employment-generation in south Punjab,he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Chamber Commerce Government Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Berlin Says Sees No Reasons to Deny Russia's Reque ..

2 minutes ago

ACP to hold reference for late senior journalist A ..

2 minutes ago

NH&MP delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authori ..

2 minutes ago

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago

PML-N to hold countrywide sit-ins against Shehbaz ..

2 minutes ago

Govt Commerce College offers admission

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.