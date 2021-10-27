UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:58 AM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 370.4 Yuan (57.8 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 1.

42 yuan per gram from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 0.95 yuan to 370.45 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

President strongly urges Indian govt to stop perse ..

President strongly urges Indian govt to stop persecution campaign in I IIOJ&K

9 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 74 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 74 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

4 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3856 against USD Wed ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3856 against USD Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Tourism leaders call for easier access to vaccines ..

Tourism leaders call for easier access to vaccines to help tourism recover

4 minutes ago
 Saudi govt to deposit  $3 billion in SBP to help ..

Saudi govt to deposit  $3 billion in SBP to help support its foreign reserves

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.