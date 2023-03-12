UrduPoint.com

China's E-commerce Logistics Sector Reports Strong Expansion In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China's e-commerce logistics sector reports strong expansion in February

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :China's e-commerce logistics activities further boomed in February as enterprises and businesses accelerated recovery, industry data shows.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities reached 107.2 points in the period, up 2.6 points from the previous month, higher than the 1.

8-point growth in January, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

All the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields recorded growth last month, with those for business volume and rural business up 2.6 points and 1.8 points, respectively, from January.

The survey predicts that the index will continue to rise in March, stressing the strong potential for the growth of demand in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China January February March From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

2 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

5 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.