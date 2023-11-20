Open Menu

China's Express Delivery Sector Maintains Rapid Growth In January-October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) China's courier sector continued to see rapid growth in both business volume and revenue during the first 10 months of this year, official data showed Monday.

The sector raked in total revenue of 964.38 billion Yuan (about 134.67 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-October period, up 12.3 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau. Express delivery firms handled 105.17 billion parcels in this period, up 17 percent compared with a year earlier.

In October alone, China's courier sector witnessed strong expansion, with 12.

06 billion deliveries and 109.83 billion yuan in business revenue.

The robust trend is expected to consolidate this month as express deliveries surged during the annual "Double 11" online shopping spree.

From Nov. 1 to 16, about 7.51 billion packages were sent via this sector in China, representing 30.9 percent growth compared with the same period in 2022. Companies in the sector have added couriers, extended working hours, and deployed more automated facilities to meet demand.

