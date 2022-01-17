BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis, China's GDP growth amounted to 8.1 percent in 2020, demonstrating better results than official estimates had indicated, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

"According to preliminary estimates, China's GDP in 2021 amounted to 114.36 trillion Yuan (about $17.99 trillion), an increase of 8.1% over the same period last year," the NBS report says.

Meanwhile, official estimates had forecast a GDP growth of over 6 percent in China in 2021.

In 2020, China's GDP growth slowed down to a record low of 2.3 percent, the lowest value in 40 years, amid the coronavirus pandemic.