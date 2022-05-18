Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, saw its foreign trade in goods grow 34.1 percent year on year to 77.77 billion yuan (about 11.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data showed

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, saw its foreign trade in goods grow 34.1 percent year on year to 77.77 billion Yuan (about 11.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data showed.

From January to April, Heilongjiang's imports rose 38.9 percent to 63.73 billion yuan, while its exports grew 15.6 percent to 14.

04 billion yuan, according to the Harbin customs in the provincial capital.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road hit 61.19 billion yuan, accounting for 78.7 percent of the province's total foreign trade. Trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 40 percent.

The province saw robust growth in the exports of labor-intensive products and agricultural products, while imports of agricultural products and iron ore surged in the same period.