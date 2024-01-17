(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its latest innovative products in Türkiye's Istanbul on Wednesday

All of the four products launched at the event, themed Creation of Beauty, are designed to enhance creativity in business and can handle various office tasks with high performance, according to Huawei.

Adem Baris, a Turkish photographer, told Xinhua that he was particularly impressed by Huawei FreeClip, which features a C-bridge design that provides a comfortable listening experience on the move.

"The fact that it does not fall off the ear and its ultra lightness is very important for people, especially those who play sports," said Baris.

According to Huawei, FreeClip was designed with over 10,000 global human ear data and micron-level ergonomic craftsmanship with over 25,000 reliability tests.