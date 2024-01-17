China's Tech Giant Huawei Launches Latest Smart Products In Türkiye
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 06:09 PM
Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its latest innovative products in Türkiye's Istanbul on Wednesday
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its latest innovative products in Türkiye's Istanbul on Wednesday.
All of the four products launched at the event, themed Creation of Beauty, are designed to enhance creativity in business and can handle various office tasks with high performance, according to Huawei.
Adem Baris, a Turkish photographer, told Xinhua that he was particularly impressed by Huawei FreeClip, which features a C-bridge design that provides a comfortable listening experience on the move.
"The fact that it does not fall off the ear and its ultra lightness is very important for people, especially those who play sports," said Baris.
According to Huawei, FreeClip was designed with over 10,000 global human ear data and micron-level ergonomic craftsmanship with over 25,000 reliability tests.
Recent Stories
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures ten
Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project
More Stories From Business
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking6 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points12 minutes ago
-
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 20234 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secures second LNG cargo from SOCAR4 minutes ago
-
FBR denies reports of protest by IRS officers2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.215,300 per tola3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
UK inflation unexpectedly quickens3 minutes ago
-
Gold rates down by Rs.3,600 to Rs.213,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Oil down over strong US dollar4 hours ago
-
Myanmar's export earnings exceed 10 bln USD in over 9 months of FY 2023-244 hours ago