BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :China's trade with Myanmar expanded by 28.5 percent year on year in 2019 to 128.91 billion Yuan (about 17.71 billion U.S. Dollars), customs data showed Tuesday.

China's exports to the country stood at 84.9 billion yuan, up 22.

1 percent from the previous year, while imports surged 42.8 percent to 44.01 billion yuan, said Huang Guohua, an official with the General Administration of Customs, at a press briefing.

The two sides will deepen cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road and make progress in major projects of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, said Huang.