Chinese automaker exports over 1,100 pickups to Mexico

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese carmaker Anhui Jianghuai automobile Group Corp. Ltd. has won orders to export 1,128 pickup trucks to Mexico.

The first consignment was shipped in early March from the company's factory in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, and is expected to reach Mexico in mid-April. More will follow, the company said.

JAC started to conduct market research in Mexico in 2011 and launched its first vehicle in the country in 2017. More than 130 marketing and service outlets have been established in Mexico so far, with a sale of over 1,000 vehicles per month on average.

Based in east China's Anhui Province, the company has exported over 700,000 vehicles to more than 130 countries and regions to date, including Mexico, Italy and Turkey.