Open Menu

Chinese Automakers Sell Record 553,000 Cars In Russia In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Chinese automakers sell record 553,000 cars in Russia in 2023

Chinese automakers sold a record total of 553,000 cars in Russia in 2023, accounting for almost half of Russia's auto market, says industry experts

ST. PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese automakers sold a record total of 553,000 cars in Russia in 2023, accounting for almost half of Russia's auto market, says industry experts.

The share of Chinese cars in the Russian market surged from 17 percent to 49 percent, according to a report released on Friday by Otkritie Auto, the auto business unit of Russia's Otkritie Bank.

Last year, 30 Chinese car brands were officially imported into Russia by distributors, while 15 to 17 brands entered the Russian market through parallel imports, a trade channel through which branded goods are imported into a market and sold there without the trademark owner's consent in that market.

Among the most popular Chinese car brands are Haval, Chery, and Geely.

Experts from Otkritie Auto believe that sales of Chinese cars in Russia will further increase this year, with Changan, Haval, and Chery projected to sell nearly 600,000 cars in total.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia China Car Bank Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbo ..

PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa

2 minutes ago
 CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

18 minutes ago
 Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

18 minutes ago
 US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan cal ..

US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..

18 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last ..

Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera

18 minutes ago
 Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Der ..

Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

18 minutes ago
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

22 minutes ago
 264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

22 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

22 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

22 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

22 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business