Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the Chinese Bank ICBC approved rollover of 1.3 billion US Dollar loan after completing the necessary formalities.

In a tweet tonight, he said Pakistan will receive this amount in three instalments.

The first instalment of 500 million Dollars has been received by the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said the loan facility will increase forex reserves.