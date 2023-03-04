Chinese Bank Approves Rollover Of $1.3bln Loan For Pakistan: Dar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:07 AM
The Finance Minister has said Pakistan will receive this amount in three instalments.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the Chinese Bank ICBC approved rollover of 1.3 billion US Dollar loan after completing the necessary formalities.
In a tweet tonight, he said Pakistan will receive this amount in three instalments.
The first instalment of 500 million Dollars has been received by the State Bank of Pakistan.