UrduPoint.com

Chinese Bank Approves Rollover Of $1.3bln Loan For Pakistan: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:07 AM

Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

The Finance Minister has said Pakistan will receive this amount in three instalments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the Chinese Bank ICBC approved rollover of 1.3 billion US Dollar loan after completing the necessary formalities.

In a tweet tonight, he said Pakistan will receive this amount in three instalments.

The first instalment of 500 million Dollars has been received by the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said the loan facility will increase forex reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar China Ishaq Dar Bank Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Billion Million

Recent Stories

Storms in US South kill at least 9

Storms in US South kill at least 9

8 minutes ago
 UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits ..

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

11 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.