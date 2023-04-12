The digitization of Pakistan has been fundamentally progressing and will accelerate in the coming decade. We are confident about the benefits of a digital society and I am certain that through our converged technologies and innovative solutions, we will make more contributions to digital Pakistan, highlighted Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO of Zong 4G in their recently released annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022 titled "Building Pakistan Building a Better Future"

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The digitization of Pakistan has been fundamentally progressing and will accelerate in the coming decade. We are confident about the benefits of a digital society and I am certain that through our converged technologies and innovative solutions, we will make more contributions to digital Pakistan, highlighted Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO of Zong 4G in their recently released annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022 titled "Building Pakistan � Building a Better Future".

A report titled "Pakistan's digital journey, Recommendations for Digital Transformation in Pakistan" released by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) argues that digitization has the potential to add $60 billion to the economy by 2030 if the government creates a favourable investment climate for local and foreign investors to fill in the large gaps in digital infrastructure and connectivity.

The importance of digital innovation in Pakistan cannot be overstated as it can help the country overcome the barriers of distance and connectivity that have been challenges for many years.

Pakistan has attached great importance to the development of digital economy in recent years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The country has established safe cities in Islamabad and Lahore, China-Pakistan fibre-optic cable, smart classrooms and other projects in collaboration with Chinese enterprises to improve Pakistan's transportation, education, scientific and technological development and industrial production.

In the financial sector, the principal operators have increased their investment in the digital economy and released heavyweight apps such as easypaisa and jazzcash, which have effectively changed people's business behaviour and lifestyle.

Chinese companies have been investing heavily in Pakistan in recent years. Since its inception in 2008, Zong 4G has prioritized sustainability as its primary agenda by investing in school initiatives, introducing various digital services and preserving the environment. The company has positively impacted 2.5 million individuals directly through 15 campaigns across 17 cities in Pakistan in 2022.