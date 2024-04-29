KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
XIN FU Zhou Container Ship
XIN PU Dong Container Ship
Wadi Dong Container Ship
Ocean Wealth General Cargo
Kota Loceng Container Ship
M.T Mardan Tanker
M Garnet Barite Lumps
Navios Bahmas Container Ship
CMA CGM Nabucco Container Ship
ES Ribht Tanker
Wo Lon Song General Cargo
Frankfurt Express Container Ship
Apiradee Naree Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
Atlantic Ibis
X-Press Odyssey
Spil Kartini
M.T Sargodha
Zhong Gu Nan Ning
DEV Ashree
Sounion Trader
Kota Loceng
Hicri Kaan
XIN PU DING
XIN FU Zhou
Wadi Duka
EXPECTED SAILING: date
NIL…………………..
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Valiant 29-04-2024 D/2000 Chemical
PVT Aurora 29-04-2024 D/17160 Chemical
SKY Blue 29-04-2024 D/1500 Chemical
GSL Elizabeth 29-04-2024 D/L Container
GFS Giselle 29-04-2024 D/L Container
Hyundai Busan 29-04-2024 D/L Container
Maritime Nordic 30-04-2024 D/11000 Chemical
Lila Confidence 30-04-2024 D/10500 Chemical
Jolly Rosa 30-04-2024 D/L Container
XIN Ning Bo 30-04-2024 D/L Container
Ongur G.
A 30-04-2024 L/48280 Clinkers
Pride 30-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 250,277 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 108,132 Metric Tons of export cargo and 142,145 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 122,569 80,247 202,816
B.BULK Cargo 10,952 250 11,202
DI Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 5,990 ------ 5,990
Wheat 2,634 ------ 2,634
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 27,635 27,635
