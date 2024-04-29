KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

XIN FU Zhou Container Ship

XIN PU Dong Container Ship

Wadi Dong Container Ship

Ocean Wealth General Cargo

Kota Loceng Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

M Garnet Barite Lumps

Navios Bahmas Container Ship

CMA CGM Nabucco Container Ship

ES Ribht Tanker

Wo Lon Song General Cargo

Frankfurt Express Container Ship

Apiradee Naree Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Atlantic Ibis

X-Press Odyssey

Spil Kartini

M.T Sargodha

Zhong Gu Nan Ning

DEV Ashree

Sounion Trader

Kota Loceng

Hicri Kaan

XIN PU DING

XIN FU Zhou

Wadi Duka

EXPECTED SAILING: date

NIL…………………..

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Valiant 29-04-2024 D/2000 Chemical

PVT Aurora 29-04-2024 D/17160 Chemical

SKY Blue 29-04-2024 D/1500 Chemical

GSL Elizabeth 29-04-2024 D/L Container

GFS Giselle 29-04-2024 D/L Container

Hyundai Busan 29-04-2024 D/L Container

Maritime Nordic 30-04-2024 D/11000 Chemical

Lila Confidence 30-04-2024 D/10500 Chemical

Jolly Rosa 30-04-2024 D/L Container

XIN Ning Bo 30-04-2024 D/L Container

Ongur G.

A 30-04-2024 L/48280 Clinkers

Pride 30-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 250,277 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 108,132 Metric Tons of export cargo and 142,145 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 122,569 80,247 202,816

B.BULK Cargo 10,952 250 11,202

DI Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 5,990 ------ 5,990

Wheat 2,634 ------ 2,634

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 27,635 27,635