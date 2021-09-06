UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:57 PM

Chinese shares close higher Monday

Chinese stocks finished higher Monday amid active trading, with consumer heavyweights and growth stocks leading the gains

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks finished higher Monday amid active trading, with consumer heavyweights and growth stocks leading the gains.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went up 1.12 percent to close at 3,621.86 points while the Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.59 percent higher at 14,546.6 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 1.43 trillion Yuan (about 221.6 billion U.S. Dollars), the 34th consecutive trading day to top the 1-trillion-yuan threshold.

Liquor makers and medical equipment producers were among the biggest winners, while stocks related to the photovoltaic lost ground as investors took profits after days of rises.

Securities brokerages continued market-beating performance on the news that the country is to set up a new stock exchange in Beijing to serve innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 4.06 percent to close at 3,228.09 points.

