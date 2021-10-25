UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.3924 Against USD Monday

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:44 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3924 against USD Monday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 108 pips to 6.3924 against the U.S. dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

