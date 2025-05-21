Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 960 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 960 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 960.33 points, a negative change of 0.81 percent, closing at 119,931.46 points as compared to 118,971 points on the last trading day.

A total of 667,685,585 shares were traded during the day as compared to 437,920,561 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.624 billion against Rs 20.811 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 463 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 287 of them recorded gains and 125 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 103,655,617 shares at Rs 4.75 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 40,320,997 shares at Rs 5.75 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 36,278,201 shares at Rs 1.27 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,507.38 per share closing at Rs 16,581.16 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 220.69 rise in its share price to close at Rs 10,462.44.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 32.83 per share price, closing at Rs 704.59, whereas the runner-up Sapphire Fiber Limited with Rs 26.02 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,023.98.

