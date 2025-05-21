Open Menu

LCCI Congratulates Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday extended its warmest congratulations to Chief of the Army Staff General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir on his historic promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, in a media statement issued here, termed the promotion as a symbol of national pride and a reflection of General Asim Munir's untiring efforts for Pakistan's sovereignty, stability and peace.

They said that business community greatly values his efforts in ensuring law and order, restoring confidence in the country’s security apparatus and supporting economic resilience during challenging times. His leadership has strengthened the morale of the armed forces and reassured the people of Pakistan that their safety and prosperity remain a top priority.

LCCI office-bearers expressed hope that under the command of Field Marshal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan will witness concrete and effective measures to eliminate the menace of terrorism, extremism and cross-border threats that have long hindered national development and the business environment.

They said that terrorism not only threatens human lives but also cripples economic progress, disrupts trade and damages investor confidence. A peaceful and secure Pakistan is vital for attracting investment, boosting exports and promoting industrialization which are key drivers of national growth.

LCCI office-bearers said that business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and is confident that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s tenure will mark a new era of strategic clarity, internal harmony and economic revival.

