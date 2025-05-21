Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase Rs.6,600 To Rs.349,400 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.6,600 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.349,400 against its sale at Rs.342,800 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.5,659 to Rs.299,554 from Rs.

293,895 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.5,188 to Rs.274,601 from Rs.269,413.

The rates of per tola silver appreciated by Rs.56 to Rs.3,466 from Rs. 3,410 and ten gram rose by Rs.48 to Rs.2,971 from Rs.2,923.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $66 to $3,310 from $3,244 whereas that of silver went also increased by $.0.56 to $33.08, the Association reported.

