CNG Stations In Punjab, Islamabad To Open On Tuesday & Friday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Monday decided to restore the commodity supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Islamabad for two days Tuesday and Friday, from 8am to 8pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Monday decided to restore the commodity supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Islamabad for two days Tuesday and Friday, from 8am to 8pm.

"During the current week, gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab shall be restored on Tuesday (07.01.2020) from 8 am to 8 pm and on Friday (10.01.20202) from 8 am to 8 pm.

Decision for next week shall be conveyed later after review of system," according to the curtailment schedule placed on the SNGPL website.

Meanwhile, Central Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association Ghiyas Paracha rejected the gas company's load management plan for the CNG sector. "We do not accept the two-day opening of CNG stations in Punjab and Islamabad."In a statement, he said partial supply of gas to CNG stations was unfair when there was smooth and full-scale supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the country.

