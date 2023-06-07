UrduPoint.com

CNN Chief Chris Licht Ends Turbulent Run At Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 11:32 PM

CNN chief Chris Licht ends turbulent run at network

Chris Licht, the embattled head of CNN, has stepped down "effective immediately," the network's parent company Warner Brothers Discovery announced Wednesday, as the global news outlet struggles to reverse a ratings decline

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chris Licht, the embattled head of CNN, has stepped down "effective immediately," the network's parent company Warner Brothers Discovery announced Wednesday, as the global news outlet struggles to reverse a ratings decline.

After joining CNN last year, Licht came under fire for editorial decisions including a recent town hall meeting with former president Donald Trump that was dominated by cheering from supporters and jeering at moderator Kaitlan Collins.

The shakeup, which comes as major news outlets pivot towards the 2024 US presidential election, highlights the challenges facing those organizations that are aiming to appeal to a broad audience in a deeply divided country in which misinformation is rampant.

During Licht's tenure, CNN saw ratings diminish even as it tried to position itself in the middle between the hard-right Fox News and the progressive MSNBC.

In announcing the change, Warner Brothers Discovery chief David Zaslav said he has "great respect" for Licht, whom he described as passionate about journalism.

"The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it," Zaslav said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Fire Company Trump Job David From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterates Pakistan's desire to further c ..

2 minutes ago
 Zverev back in French Open semi-finals as Swiatek ..

Zverev back in French Open semi-finals as Swiatek sets up Haddad Maia clash

2 minutes ago
 US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken ..

US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken tells diplomats

2 minutes ago
 Tolyatti-Odesa Ammonia Pipeline Restoration to Tak ..

Tolyatti-Odesa Ammonia Pipeline Restoration to Take Up to 3 Months - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Kakhovka Dam Attack May Deprive Zaporizhzhia NPP o ..

Kakhovka Dam Attack May Deprive Zaporizhzhia NPP of Cooling Capacity in Mid Term ..

3 minutes ago
 Areola in West Ham goal for Conference League fina ..

Areola in West Ham goal for Conference League final

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.