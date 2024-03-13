Coca Cola, Rizq join hands to distribute 8 mln meals this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Coca-Cola Pakistan with Rizq, a local non-profit organization will continue their shared vision of a hunger-free Pakistan for the fourth consecutive year starting from Ramadan, the partnership aims to distribute over 8 million meals across 9 cities benefitting more than 150,000 people throughout the year.

Additionally, through the GroRizq- Kissan Dost Program, they are providing seeds to farmers to grow crops, said a news release here on Wednesday.

Earlier, they had distributed over 6 million meals to those in need nationwide, helped over 1000 small farmer families and rehabilitated over 500 acres of land that were grappling with the effects of devastating 2022 floods.

Coca-Cola Pakistan has also made it easier for consumers to contribute to the cause with their ‘Buy One Donate One’ campaign which they can do simply by scanning the Donation QR code, available on Coca-Cola's bottles.

Speaking about the partnership, Senior Director Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan Region Aisha Sarwari shared that, “No single person or institution can solve for the large scale of hunger we have in Pakistan, as we rank at 6th on global food insecurity.

However, we can compound our efforts and impact by making strategic partnerships. In Rizq, we found the right grassroots institution that delivered incredible results in a dignified way to those in need.

This is why we expanded our meals to a community kitchen and even a sustainable farming initiative called GroRizq.”

Huzaifa Ahmad, Co-founder Rizq said, “We ensure that the meals served are nutritious, hygienically prepared, and tasty. Our GroRizq - Kissan Dost Program has been consistently aiding the farming communities through the provision of agricultural inputs and implements as well as capacity building and knowledge sharing.

In all these initiatives, Coca-Cola has been an integral partner, and we thank them for all the help they have provided in making these programs a success.”

You can be a part of this great cause, by donating, supporting, or volunteering for the Rizq Coca-Cola Ramadan 2024 initiative. For more details, visit (Rizq Ramadan Appeal – Rizq).