Commerce Minister Condemns Indian Oppression On Kashmir Exploitation Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday condemns the Indian oppression, demographic engineering, and abusing of fundamental rights on Kashmir Exploitation Day.
Today, on Kashmir Exploitation Day, “We stand in solemn solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who continue to face oppression, demographic engineering, and denial of their fundamental rights” Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said in message issued here.
India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at altering the identity and status of IIOJK, remain a dark stain on international law and human conscience.
Kashmir is not just a matter of geography, but of justice. We believe that sustainable peace and prosperity in South Asia are intrinsically linked to a fair and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.
Let this day be a reminder that while we pursue development, commerce, and connectivity across the region, we will never compromise on the rights and dignity of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
