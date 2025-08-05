EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) (05-08-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.88 279.72
GBP 379.63371.43
EUR 330.39 323.27
JPY 1.9423 1.9005
SAR 76.20 74.55
AED 77.85 76.
68
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3431
LIBOR 3M 4.2547
LIBOR 6M 4.1036
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.24279.85277.34275.06272.44 270.08267.75
EUR325.32324.10 321.78319.74 317.27 315.09 312.93
GBP373.49371.71368.46365.48 362.06358.94355.85
APP/as/
