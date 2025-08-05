Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) (05-08-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.88 279.72

GBP 379.63371.43

EUR 330.39 323.27

JPY 1.9423 1.9005

SAR 76.20 74.55

AED 77.85 76.

68

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3431

LIBOR 3M 4.2547

LIBOR 6M 4.1036

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD281.24279.85277.34275.06272.44 270.08267.75

EUR325.32324.10 321.78319.74 317.27 315.09 312.93

GBP373.49371.71368.46365.48 362.06358.94355.85

APP/as/

More Stories From Business