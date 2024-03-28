Commerce Minister initiates push for E-commerce growth with in-house briefing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday convened an in-house briefing to address the burgeoning potential of E-commerce, emphasizing its elevation and soliciting proposals for mass awareness.

Acknowledging its significant potential, particularly at the village level, the minister applauded the increasing adoption of E-commerce among rural communities, said a press release issued here.

During the session, discussions also focused on facilitating cross-border exporters, encouraging freelancers, ensuring financial inclusion and digital payments, and enhancing global connectivity. Challenges facing the E-commerce sector were thoroughly examined.

As a way forward, strategies were outlined, including the training of masses on digital tools to support E-exporters, establishing linkages with international payment gateways and online marketplaces, and exploring digital trade agreements to bolster E-commerce exporters.

Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in E-commerce operations was deliberated to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

The discussions underscored the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for E-commerce growth, leveraging digital technologies to drive economic prosperity and global connectivity.