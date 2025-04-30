Open Menu

Muntaha Chairs 48th PBIT Board Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 08:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf presided over the 48th PBIT Board of Directors (BoD) meeting here Wednesday.

The meeting brought together all board members and focused on streamlining governance, reinforcing operational performance, and aligning strategic priorities.

Key agenda items of the meeting included the confirmation of previous meeting minutes, presentation of committee reports, a comprehensive review of the Chief Executive Officer’s recent performance, and a mid-year assessment of the fiscal business plan.

A significant highlight of the session was the board’s decision to immediately initiate the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer, given the upcoming retirement of the incumbent.

The board underscored the importance of a transparent and timely transition to ensure organizational continuity and strategic focus. Chairman Muntaha Ashraf praised the institution’s ongoing reforms, reaffirmed the Government of Punjab’s unwavering commitment to transparency, efficiency, and investor facilitation, and emphasized positioning PBIT as a proactive and investor-driven entity.

The meeting concluded on a high note with appreciation for the members’ active participation and constructive insights, setting a forward-looking tone for PBIT’s continued evolution.

