Muntaha Chairs 48th PBIT Board Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 08:38 PM
Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf presided over the 48th PBIT Board of Directors (BoD) meeting here Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf presided over the 48th PBIT Board of Directors (BoD) meeting here Wednesday.
The meeting brought together all board members and focused on streamlining governance, reinforcing operational performance, and aligning strategic priorities.
Key agenda items of the meeting included the confirmation of previous meeting minutes, presentation of committee reports, a comprehensive review of the Chief Executive Officer’s recent performance, and a mid-year assessment of the fiscal business plan.
A significant highlight of the session was the board’s decision to immediately initiate the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer, given the upcoming retirement of the incumbent.
The board underscored the importance of a transparent and timely transition to ensure organizational continuity and strategic focus. Chairman Muntaha Ashraf praised the institution’s ongoing reforms, reaffirmed the Government of Punjab’s unwavering commitment to transparency, efficiency, and investor facilitation, and emphasized positioning PBIT as a proactive and investor-driven entity.
The meeting concluded on a high note with appreciation for the members’ active participation and constructive insights, setting a forward-looking tone for PBIT’s continued evolution.
Recent Stories
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates
BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusivity in pre-budget c ..13 minutes ago
-
Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting3 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar assures protection of workers rights51 minutes ago
-
SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports1 hour ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to review technological advancements, industrial development3 hours ago
-
Fasset secures Sandbox license to launch Pakistan’s first tokenized gold solution3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment4 hours ago
-
Gold price dip by Rs.3,400 to Rs.345,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-257 hours ago
-
CCP imposes Rs 155 million fine on poultry hatcheries for cartelization8 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development9 hours ago