Commerce Minister Shares Pakistan's Investment Potential With Leading Firms

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Naveed Qamar held a meeting with the leading investment firms in London and shared with them the investment potential of Pakistan in various fields of the economy.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Commerce Additional Secretary, Ahsan Ali Mangi accompanied the minister in the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the commerce ministry here Tuesday.

The investment firms deal primarily in equity financing, fintech, startup and venture capital funds, it added.

The Minister highlighted the significant economic reforms undertaken by the government to enhance the ease of doing business and ensure a secure and profitable environment for investors.

Minister Qamar provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan's key investment sectors, including energy, infrastructure development, manufacturing, agriculture, information technology, and financial services.

He underscored the country's strategic location, skilled workforce, and market potential as compelling factors for investment.

Minister emphasized the government's commitment to providing a conducive investment climate and facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan and also responded to various queries about the investment regime of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of investment firms, including Franklin Templeton, Amundi Asset Management, Neuberger Berman, Ashmore, Wellington Capital, HSBC, ANB Capital Riyadh, Saudi Aramco, BlueBay, Jefferies, Sturgeon Capital, KASB K Trade, EFU Life, and TTB Partners.

The statement said, their participation highlighted the growing interest and confidence in Pakistan's investment potential, reflecting the country's emerging position as an attractive destination for global investors.

The meeting served as a valuable platform for open dialogue, exchange of ideas, and exploring potential investment projects for foreign investment companies, it added.

