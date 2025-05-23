Pakistan,Burkina Faso Pledge To Boost Bilateral Trade,economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday welcomed the Ambassador-designate of Burkina Faso to Pakistan, Mr. Mohamadi Kabore, in Islamabad during the Ambassador’s first official visit to the country.
Ambassador Kabore is based in Tehran and accredited to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and foster stronger economic relations.
Ambassador Kabore expressed his country’s desire to establish a permanent diplomatic mission in Pakistan in the future, reflecting Burkina Faso’s interest in deepening engagement with Islamabad.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan invited the Ambassador to send a business delegation to Pakistan to participate in FoodAg, a major food and agriculture exhibition scheduled for August in Karachi.
He highlighted the importance of such exchanges in opening new avenues of cooperation and trade between the two countries.
The Ambassador, in return, conveyed greetings from his counterpart and extended an invitation to Minister Jam Kamal to visit Burkina Faso.
He also requested Pakistan’s participation in an upcoming business forum being held from June 7 to 11 in Burkina Faso, aimed at exploring commercial opportunities and partnerships.
While acknowledging the short time frame before the event, the commerce minister assured that efforts would be made to send Pakistani business delegates.
He also proposed the possibility of organizing a dedicated trade delegation at a later date if participation in June was not feasible.
Minister Jam Kamal noted that the current trade volume between the two countries is limited and emphasized the need to explore more sectors to strengthen economic ties.
He pointed out that Pakistan is already exporting low-cost tractors and agricultural machinery to several African countries and that there is significant potential for similar cooperation with Burkina Faso.
On the issue of regional challenges, Ambassador Kabore sought Pakistan’s support in addressing security concerns in his country.
The minister expressed solidarity and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and development across the African continent.
Minister Jam Kamal also praised the participation of over 200 African delegates at a recent expo held in Lahore, terming it a reflection of growing trade and investment linkages between Pakistan and African nations.
