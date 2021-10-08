Crews Recover 5,544 Gallons of Crude Oil from California Coast Oil Spill - Unified Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Crews have recovered 5,544 gallons of crude oil from the Pacific Ocean that spilled in as a result of a leak in a pipeline off the coast of Southern California, the interagency Unified Command response team said in an update.

"More than 800 people are conducting response operations. To date, 5,544 gallons of crude oil have been recovered," the Unified Command said on Thursday.

The cleanup crews have assessed all accessible shorelines from the northernmost point of Huntington Beach, south to San Clemente, the Unified Command said.

Members of the public should avoid any contact with visible oil on beaches, it added.

Pilots conducted 11 overflights of the impacted area on Wednesday and six more were scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, 12,860 feet of containment boom have been deployed to contain and concentrate the spill for cleanup.

The leak, first reported on Saturday, spilled roughly 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California near Los Angeles. The Unified Command said that the cause of the spill is still under investigation.