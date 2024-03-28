Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 March 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29 275.
22
GBP 355.27 347.59
EUR 304.44 298.42
JPY 1.8588 1.8187
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.61 74.93
