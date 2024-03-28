Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Open Menu

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 355.27 347.59

EUR 304.44 298.42

JPY 1.8588 1.8187

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.61 74.93

