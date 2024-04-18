Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 April 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.59 275.
52
GBP 351.06 343.47
EUR 300.68 294.73
JPY 1.8254 1.7859
SAR 75.07 73.45
AED 76.68 75.01
APP/as
