Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 April 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.59 275.

52

GBP 351.06 343.47

EUR 300.68 294.73

JPY 1.8254 1.7859

SAR 75.07 73.45

AED 76.68 75.01

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Inf ..

Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series

14 minutes ago
 Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires stron ..

Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..

13 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Expo ..

KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre

20 minutes ago
 PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Netw ..

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..

26 minutes ago
 KP Minister attends Fourth International Public He ..

KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU

24 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

16 minutes ago
MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

16 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

16 minutes ago
 COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

16 minutes ago
 Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

11 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

11 minutes ago
 Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch i ..

Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch in Middle East, Pakistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business