Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 April 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.59 275.

52

GBP 351.06 343.47

EUR 300.68 294.73

JPY 1.8254 1.7859

SAR 75.07 73.45

AED 76.68 75.01

APP/as